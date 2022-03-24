Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Shares Gap Up to $2.10

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.10, but opened at $2.17. Root shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 1,962 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROOT shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Root from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Root from $7.00 to $2.07 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Root from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.95.

Get Root alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.56. The stock has a market cap of $528.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -0.27.

In other Root news, CFO Daniel H. Rosenthal bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $152,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 28,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $50,286.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROOT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Root by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Root in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Root in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Root in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Root during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 34.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.