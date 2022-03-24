Rothschild Investment Corp IL Acquires 473 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,215,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 67,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 31,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 65,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 30,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $101.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.65. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $74.63 and a one year high of $104.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.38%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.85.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

