Rothschild Investment Corp IL Boosts Stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PENN. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $42.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 2.43. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $114.38.

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.20). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PENN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. CBRE Group raised Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Penn National Gaming from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.42.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Penn National Gaming Profile (Get Rating)

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.