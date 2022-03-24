Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys 2,288 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 202.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $140,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,943,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.90.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $275.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.85 billion, a PE ratio of 58.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.21 and a twelve month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

