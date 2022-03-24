Rothschild Investment Corp IL Cuts Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Altria Group by 480.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,594,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Altria Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,434,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,726 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,076,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,205 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Altria Group by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,566,000 after acquiring an additional 993,053 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in Altria Group by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,351,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,521,000 after acquiring an additional 727,665 shares during the period. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group stock opened at $53.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $53.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.71.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

