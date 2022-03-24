Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $223,000 Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,175 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Masco were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Masco by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 936,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,148,000 after purchasing an additional 99,681 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Masco by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,556,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,605,000 after purchasing an additional 223,895 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Masco by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $53.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.95. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.59 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.29%.

MAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.27.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $671,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $660,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,272 shares of company stock worth $6,650,273 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

