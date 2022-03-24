Rothschild Investment Corp IL Lowers Stock Position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its stake in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,064 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Vector Group by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Vector Group by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vector Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Vector Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vector Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of VGR opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average is $13.17. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $17.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $313.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.20 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 35.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

In other news, insider J Bryant Kirkland III purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $33,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.