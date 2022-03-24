Rothschild Investment Corp IL Purchases 100 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in DaVita by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

In other DaVita news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DVA. Truist Financial raised their price target on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.86.

DVA stock opened at $109.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.38 and a 1-year high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

