Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 1,050 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TEGNA by 201.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 34,221 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TEGNA by 38.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after purchasing an additional 178,980 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in TEGNA by 62.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 952,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,872,000 after purchasing an additional 366,557 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TEGNA in the third quarter valued at about $917,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in TEGNA in the third quarter valued at about $641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $22.27 on Thursday. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $23.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $774.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.67%.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

