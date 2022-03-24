Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN)

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Cepton in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Cepton in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

CPTN opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. Cepton has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $80.16.

Cepton Technologies Inc is a silicon valley innovator of lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces and smart industrial applications. Cepton Technologies Inc, formerly known as Growth Capital Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

