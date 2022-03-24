Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL)

HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 195 ($2.57) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.63% from the company’s current price.

Shares of HICL stock traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) on Thursday, hitting GBX 167.20 ($2.20). The company had a trading volume of 4,132,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,886. The firm has a market cap of £3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 171.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 171.36. HICL Infrastructure has a twelve month low of GBX 158.72 ($2.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 181.20 ($2.39).

About HICL Infrastructure

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

