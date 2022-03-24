Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL)

HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 195 ($2.57) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.63% from the company’s current price.
Shares of HICL stock traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) on Thursday, hitting GBX 167.20 ($2.20). The company had a trading volume of 4,132,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,886. The firm has a market cap of £3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 171.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 171.36. HICL Infrastructure has a twelve month low of GBX 158.72 ($2.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 181.20 ($2.39).
About HICL Infrastructure (Get Rating)
See Also
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for HICL Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HICL Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.