Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Just Group (LON:JUST)

Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.24) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 91.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on JUST. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 106 ($1.40) target price on shares of Just Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Just Group from GBX 97 ($1.28) to GBX 105 ($1.38) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 113 ($1.49) price objective on shares of Just Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Just Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 123.50 ($1.63).

Shares of LON:JUST traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 88.80 ($1.17). The company had a trading volume of 362,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,674. The company has a current ratio of 21.26, a quick ratio of 19.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.73. The firm has a market cap of £922.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 86.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 86.77. Just Group has a one year low of GBX 70.85 ($0.93) and a one year high of GBX 113 ($1.49).

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

