Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,200 ($15.80) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,540 ($20.27) to GBX 1,370 ($18.04) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Close Brothers Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,588.33 ($20.91).

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

LON CBG traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,196 ($15.75). 207,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,577. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,227.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,370.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.94. Close Brothers Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 999 ($13.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,685 ($22.18).

In related news, insider Adrian Sainsbury purchased 3,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,167 ($15.36) per share, for a total transaction of £39,771.36 ($52,358.29). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,444 shares of company stock valued at $4,021,790.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.