Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Rightmove (LON:RMV) to Sector Perform

Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 630 ($8.29) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 600 ($7.90). Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.52% from the stock’s previous close.

RMV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 795 ($10.47) to GBX 800 ($10.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 710 ($9.35) to GBX 740 ($9.74) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.29) price objective on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 657.78 ($8.66).

Shares of LON RMV traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 653 ($8.60). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,124,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,548. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 647.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 702.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.62. Rightmove has a 1-year low of GBX 557.40 ($7.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 810 ($10.66).

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

