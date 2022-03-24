Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Royal Mail (LON:RMG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 640 ($8.43) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 79.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RMG. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.16) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Liberum Capital cut Royal Mail to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 470 ($6.19) to GBX 355 ($4.67) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.56) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 777 ($10.23) to GBX 768 ($10.11) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 685.45 ($9.02).

Shares of RMG stock opened at GBX 356.70 ($4.70) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.44 billion and a PE ratio of 4.08. Royal Mail has a 52-week low of GBX 330.60 ($4.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 613.80 ($8.08). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 409.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 452.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

