Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 515,925 Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,054,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515,925 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Azul were worth $27,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZUL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Azul by 69.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azul during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.

Shares of Azul stock opened at $14.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average is $15.70. Azul S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $29.45.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.49) EPS. Azul’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Azul S.A. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

