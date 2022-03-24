Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $23.63 Million Holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,654 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $23,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 2,928.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in WESCO International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in WESCO International in the 3rd quarter valued at $716,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in WESCO International in the 3rd quarter valued at $754,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WESCO International alerts:

In other news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $881,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCC stock opened at $129.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.92. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.10 and a 12 month high of $140.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.62. WESCO International had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

WESCO International Profile (Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.