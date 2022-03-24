Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 393,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Capri were worth $25,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth about $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,435,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Capri by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Capri by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CPRI. StockNews.com downgraded Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Capri in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. OTR Global cut Capri to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $5,096,024.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,438 shares of company stock worth $6,004,094. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $53.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.04. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.54. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

