Ryan Cohen Purchases 100,000 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Stock

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) Director Ryan Cohen bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $101.76 per share, with a total value of $10,176,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

GME opened at $141.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.27. GameStop Corp. has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $344.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.17 and a beta of -1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($2.70). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. GameStop’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GameStop by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,194,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,813,000 after acquiring an additional 48,689 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in GameStop by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,653,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,427,000 after purchasing an additional 49,360 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GameStop by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,839,000 after purchasing an additional 20,895 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in GameStop by 10.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,366,000 after purchasing an additional 50,855 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GameStop by 210.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,753,000 after purchasing an additional 334,683 shares during the period. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on GME shares. Wedbush cut their price target on GameStop from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to MarketBeat, GameStop has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

