S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) PT Lowered to GBX 685

S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 830 ($10.93) to GBX 685 ($9.02) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SCPPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of S4 Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of S4 Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $685.00.

Shares of SCPPF stock opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.31. S4 Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

