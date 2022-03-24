SafeBlast (BLAST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.33 Million

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. During the last week, SafeBlast has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. SafeBlast has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $277,240.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeBlast coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,006.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $363.45 or 0.00825909 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.14 or 0.00207115 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005552 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00025666 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000084 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

