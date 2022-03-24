SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. The Company’s products and services include Open Identity Platform, Cloud-based Identity Governance, On-premises Identity Governance, Data Access Governance, Identity Analytics, Healthcare Identity Solutions and Federal Identity Solutions. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is based in Austin, United States. “

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SAIL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush cut their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.36.

SAIL opened at $49.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.79 and a beta of 1.81. SailPoint Technologies has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $63.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.76.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $155,871.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,976 shares of company stock worth $4,468,919 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 11.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,000,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,799,000 after buying an additional 203,366 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 14.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 369,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,865,000 after purchasing an additional 47,484 shares during the last quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $3,009,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $5,513,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 50.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 527,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,628,000 after purchasing an additional 177,800 shares during the last quarter.

About SailPoint Technologies (Get Rating)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SailPoint Technologies (SAIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.