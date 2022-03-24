Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 290 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 270 to SEK 285 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 267 to SEK 275 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 319 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDVKY opened at $22.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.34. Sandvik AB has a 1-year low of $18.74 and a 1-year high of $29.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.20.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sandvik AB will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,428,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 37.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,911,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sandvik AB (publ) (SDVKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.