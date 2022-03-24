Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Shares Up 1.5%

Shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY – Get Rating) traded up 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.05 and last traded at $51.71. 1,062,626 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,876,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.95.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Sanofi Company Profile (NYSE:SNY)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

