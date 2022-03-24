Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Rating) dropped 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 504,407 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 379,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$151.90 million and a PE ratio of -57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.31.
About Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ)
Recommended Stories
- 3 High Quality Mid Caps to Buy and Hold
- Enerpac Tool Group Reports Headwinds You Need To Know About
- Why Poshmark Makes Sense For Your Watchlist?
- Undervalued Winnebago Gets Even Cheaper
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
Receive News & Ratings for Santacruz Silver Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santacruz Silver Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.