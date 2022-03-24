Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $203.52 Million

Equities analysts expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) to announce $203.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $185.00 million and the highest is $216.80 million. Sarepta Therapeutics posted sales of $146.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $875.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $807.86 million to $933.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $886.02 million to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $201.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.48 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.28% and a negative net margin of 59.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.40) earnings per share.

SRPT has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $80.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.32. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $101.24.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

