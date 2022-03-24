Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SSL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE SSL opened at $24.54 on Thursday. Sasol has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $25.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sasol by 54.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 110,344 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 659.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 297,569 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 22.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 18,002 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 15.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 254,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 33,646 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 151.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 58,559 shares during the period. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.

