Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
SSL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.
Shares of NYSE SSL opened at $24.54 on Thursday. Sasol has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $25.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.88.
Sasol Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.
