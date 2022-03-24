Scala Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (XLA)

Scala (XLA) traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Scala coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Scala has a market capitalization of $906,457.16 and $2,498.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Scala has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00048443 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,094.87 or 0.07030279 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,004.70 or 0.99960560 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00044448 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

