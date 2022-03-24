Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Griffin Securities lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Schlumberger in a report issued on Sunday, March 20th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.32.

NYSE SLB opened at $42.41 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.09. Schlumberger has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 2.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.88%.

In other news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $410,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $797,258.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,904 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,643,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 164,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 268,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $938,856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

