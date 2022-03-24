Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Upgraded to “Overweight” by KeyCorp

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $58.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.63% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of SCHN stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $48.89. 176,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,070. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.56 and a 200 day moving average of $47.00. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $35.34 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34.

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18). Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHN. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 27,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

