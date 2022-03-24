Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stake Raised by Clear Investment Research LLC

Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,526,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 230.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 47,742 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,417,000 after acquiring an additional 18,431 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 353.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,965 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.38. 4,842,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,057,185. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.30. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.94 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15.

