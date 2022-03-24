Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target Raised to $96.00

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SAIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.20.

NYSE SAIC traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.75. 76 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.14. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $77.65 and a 12-month high of $97.04.

In related news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,352,000 after acquiring an additional 91,475 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 217,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,598,000 after acquiring an additional 15,710 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 205,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,584,000 after acquiring an additional 105,216 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

