scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SCPH opened at $5.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.30. The stock has a market cap of $151.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.34. scPharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $7.66.

Get scPharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in scPharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 16,748 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in scPharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $353,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in scPharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in scPharmaceuticals by 76.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 34,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 21st.

About scPharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include furosemide, used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and ceftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.