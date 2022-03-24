Seaboard (NYSE:SEB) versus Universal (NYSE:UVV) Head to Head Contrast

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) and Seaboard (NYSE:SEB – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Universal pays an annual dividend of $3.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Seaboard pays an annual dividend of $9.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Universal pays out 77.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Seaboard pays out 1.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Universal has increased its dividend for 51 consecutive years. Universal is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Universal and Seaboard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal 4.83% 8.02% 4.43% Seaboard 6.18% 13.47% 7.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Universal and Seaboard, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal 0 0 0 0 N/A Seaboard 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.7% of Universal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.9% of Seaboard shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Universal shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 78.3% of Seaboard shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Universal and Seaboard’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal $1.98 billion 0.69 $87.41 million $4.02 13.92 Seaboard $9.23 billion 0.50 $570.00 million $490.36 8.10

Seaboard has higher revenue and earnings than Universal. Seaboard is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Universal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Universal has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seaboard has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Seaboard beats Universal on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Universal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products. The company contracts, purchases, processes, and sells flue-cured, burley, and oriental tobaccos that are primarily used in the manufacture of cigarettes; and dark air-cured tobaccos principally used in the manufacture of cigars, natural wrapped cigars and cigarillos, smokeless, and pipe tobacco products. It also provides value-added services, including blending, chemical, and physical testing of tobacco; service cutting for various manufacturers; manufacturing reconstituted leaf tobacco; just-in-time inventory management services; electronic nicotine delivery systems; and smoke testing services for customers. In addition, the company offers testing services for crop protection agents and tobacco constituents in seed, leaf, and finished products, including e-cigarette liquids and vapors; and analytical services that include chemical compound testing in finished tobacco products and mainstream smoke. Further, it provides a various value-added manufacturing processes to produce specialty vegetable and fruit-based ingredients for the food and beverage end markets, as well as provides water pipe style leaf tobacco; and recycles waste materials from tobacco production. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Seaboard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The company was founded by Otto Bresky in 1918 and is headquartered in Merriam, KS.

