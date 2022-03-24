Seadrill (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Seadrill Limited (OTCMKTS:SDRLF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 541,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 221,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17.
About Seadrill (OTCMKTS:SDRLF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seadrill (SDRLF)
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Seadrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seadrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.