Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology (OTCMKTS:SHWK) and GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Head-To-Head Analysis

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) and Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology (OTCMKTS:SHWK – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

11.9% of GasLog Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares GasLog Partners and Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GasLog Partners $326.14 million 0.78 $5.73 million ($0.42) -12.21 Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

GasLog Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology.

Volatility and Risk

GasLog Partners has a beta of 2.62, suggesting that its stock price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology has a beta of -1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 215% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GasLog Partners and Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GasLog Partners -0.57% 14.11% 3.97% Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for GasLog Partners and Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GasLog Partners 1 0 1 0 2.00 Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

GasLog Partners presently has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential downside of 7.41%. Given GasLog Partners’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe GasLog Partners is more favorable than Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology.

Summary

GasLog Partners beats Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

GasLog Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company operated as an oceanographic service company that was involved in deep water search, survey, and recovery operations. The company also served as the general partner for limited partnerships that were formed for the purpose of raising money to search for and locate shipwrecks. The company is based in Tampa, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.