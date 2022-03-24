Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,820 ($23.96) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,899 ($25.00) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,748.20 ($23.01).

Shares of STB stock opened at GBX 1,320 ($17.38) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,291.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,270.31. The stock has a market cap of £246.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60. Secure Trust Bank has a twelve month low of GBX 1,005 ($13.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,420 ($18.69).

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

