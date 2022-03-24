Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,820 ($23.96) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on STB. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,899 ($25.00) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,748.20 ($23.01).

Secure Trust Bank stock traded down GBX 65 ($0.86) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,285 ($16.92). 148,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,563. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,291.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,270.31. Secure Trust Bank has a twelve month low of GBX 1,005 ($13.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,420 ($18.69). The firm has a market capitalization of £239.65 million and a PE ratio of 6.43.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

