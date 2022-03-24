SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Insider George B. Hanna Acquires 4,000 Shares

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) insider George B. Hanna acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.27 per share, for a total transaction of $45,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SCWX opened at $13.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.15 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average is $17.07. SecureWorks Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $26.89.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.85 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in SecureWorks in the first quarter worth $3,519,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 15.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 20.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 27,981 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 23.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 209.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,934 shares during the period. 13.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

