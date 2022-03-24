SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Morgan Stanley

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SecureWorks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Shares of SCWX stock opened at $13.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.07. SecureWorks has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $26.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.15 and a beta of 0.99.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.85 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul Parrish bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.19 per share, with a total value of $55,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendy Thomas acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 15,205 shares of company stock worth $175,199 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SecureWorks during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in SecureWorks by 223.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SecureWorks during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SecureWorks during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SecureWorks during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

