Segment Wealth Management LLC Takes $233,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PM. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $91.25 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.59. The firm has a market cap of $141.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.76%.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

