Seigniorage Shares One Day Volume Reaches $6,314.00 (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. Seigniorage Shares has a total market cap of $313,669.38 and approximately $6,314.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00048355 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,101.75 or 0.07057173 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,957.70 or 1.00013645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00044330 BTC.

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seigniorage Shares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seigniorage Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

