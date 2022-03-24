Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,454 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 173,917 shares.The stock last traded at $14.83 and had previously closed at $14.29.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASAI. HSBC raised Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sendas Distribuidora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
About Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI)
Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.
