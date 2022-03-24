Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,454 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 173,917 shares.The stock last traded at $14.83 and had previously closed at $14.29.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASAI. HSBC raised Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sendas Distribuidora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 184,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

