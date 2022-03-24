SenesTech (SNES) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th.
Shares of SNES traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,695. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.17. SenesTech has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $2.05. The company has a market cap of $9.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.47.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SenesTech by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SenesTech by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 18,140 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SenesTech by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 19,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of SenesTech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 10.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.
