SenesTech (SNES) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of SNES traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,695. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.17. SenesTech has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $2.05. The company has a market cap of $9.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Get SenesTech alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SenesTech by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SenesTech by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 18,140 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SenesTech by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 19,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of SenesTech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 10.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.