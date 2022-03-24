Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sesen Bio Inc. is a late-stage company developing next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. The company’s product portfolio includes Vicinium(TM) which is in its clinical trial, treats high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Sesen Bio Inc., formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ SESN opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87. Sesen Bio has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $6.04. The firm has a market cap of $135.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.69.

Sesen Bio ( NASDAQ:SESN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. On average, research analysts predict that Sesen Bio will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sesen Bio by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,488,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,511,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,286,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 274,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 23.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,569,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 301,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 243.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 462,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Sesen Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

