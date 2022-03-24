ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Frank T. Watkins Sells 3,000 Shares

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total transaction of $525,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $181.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -603.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.64. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.89 and a 12-month high of $249.73.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SWAV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $258.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.00.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

