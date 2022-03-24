Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Trading Up 12.5%

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 12.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 657,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 251% from the average daily volume of 186,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a market cap of C$12.05 million and a PE ratio of -4.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 10.75, a quick ratio of 10.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Get Sienna Resources alerts:

About Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE)

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, Finland, Norway, and the United States. The company primarily explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, cobalt, and lithium deposits. Its flagship property is SlÃ¤ttberg project located in southern Sweden.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.