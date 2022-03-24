Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Trading Up 12.5%

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 12.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 657,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 251% from the average daily volume of 186,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
The company has a market cap of C$12.05 million and a PE ratio of -4.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 10.75, a quick ratio of 10.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.
About Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE)
Featured Articles
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
- Urban Outfitters Stock is Worth a Try
- 3 High Quality Mid Caps to Buy and Hold
- Enerpac Tool Group Reports Headwinds You Need To Know About
- Why Poshmark Makes Sense For Your Watchlist?
Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.