Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Sientra updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Sientra stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,231. The firm has a market cap of $137.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Sientra has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $9.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average of $4.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sientra in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Sientra from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Sientra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIEN. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sientra by 3,306.3% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 359,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 349,180 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sientra by 190.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 261,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 171,598 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sientra by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,802,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,306,000 after acquiring an additional 161,983 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Sientra by 388.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 126,804 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sientra by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 306,201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 86,908 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

