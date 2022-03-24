Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Sientra’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sientra from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

SIEN opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average of $4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $142.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.05. Sientra has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Sientra ( NASDAQ:SIEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sientra will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sientra by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 44,181 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sientra by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,693,642 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,556,000 after acquiring an additional 66,003 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sientra by 190.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 261,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 171,598 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

