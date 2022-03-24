SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.06

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.06 and traded as high as $9.83. SigmaTron International shares last traded at $8.46, with a volume of 427,553 shares traded.
The stock has a market cap of $37.00 million, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.75.
In related news, VP John P. Sheehan sold 4,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $48,284.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.
About SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
